Axel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,195,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.