Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.17. Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

