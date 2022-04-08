B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

CMLS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

