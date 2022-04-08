B. Riley Begins Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.