Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.31. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

