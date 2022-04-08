Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $82,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

