Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

