BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.50 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.78.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.