Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

