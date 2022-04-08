Barclays Cuts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.24.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF remained flat at $$35.01 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.