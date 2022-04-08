Barclays Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $30.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.31 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennametal by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after buying an additional 1,239,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $14,544,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

