Barclays Downgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

