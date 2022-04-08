Barclays Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 340.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from 300.00 to 340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

