Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.56

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.56 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.88), with a volume of 38670114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.93).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

The company has a market cap of £24.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

