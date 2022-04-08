Barclays Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $67.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $421,000. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Citigroup by 15.1% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 39,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 206,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

