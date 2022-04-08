Barclays Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

