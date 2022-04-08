Barclays Lowers Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

