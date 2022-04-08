Barclays Lowers Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 610

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 645.20 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 644.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 696.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

