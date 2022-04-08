Barclays Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Aptiv stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. Aptiv has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

