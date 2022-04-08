Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $646.20

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 646.20 ($8.47) and traded as low as GBX 507.20 ($6.65). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 507.80 ($6.66), with a volume of 4,351,885 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.41) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.29).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,589.22).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.