Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,044,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

