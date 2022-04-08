Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $83.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,204,735 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

