BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of BCML stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. BayCom has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BayCom by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

