BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.26

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.26 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.14). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.13), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
