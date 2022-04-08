BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.24

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.24 and last traded at C$72.17, with a volume of 2250494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.92.

The company has a market cap of C$66.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

