Beacon Hits Market Cap of $894,038.45 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Beacon has a total market cap of $894,038.45 and $16,674.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.