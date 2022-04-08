Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to €500.00

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €585.00 ($642.86) to €500.00 ($549.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.33.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

