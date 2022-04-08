Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.10 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.37). 127,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 136,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Beeks Trading from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £101.93 million and a P/E ratio of 106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.13.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

