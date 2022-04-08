Bell Bank Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

AbbVie stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,662. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.35 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.