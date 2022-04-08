Berenberg Bank Boosts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.28) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 766.08 ($10.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 704.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 807.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

