Berenberg Bank Downgrades Polymetal International (LON:POLY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.56).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.02) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($15.23).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 280.56 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.03. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

