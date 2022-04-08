Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for LendInvest (LON:LINV)

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
LINV opened at GBX 198 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.88. LendInvest has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.60 ($3.01).
About LendInvest (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for LendInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendInvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.