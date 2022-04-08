Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for LendInvest (LON:LINV)

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

LINV opened at GBX 198 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.88. LendInvest has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.60 ($3.01).

About LendInvest

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company provides short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also offers fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

