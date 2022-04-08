Berenberg Bank Trims Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,909 ($25.04) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,874.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,782.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

