Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $519,760.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494,034.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457,834.59.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 96,537,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,633,847 over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

