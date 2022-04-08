Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. 1,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 450,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

