Bessemer Group Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,210.75.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $28.86 on Friday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

