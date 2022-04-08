Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $26.51 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

