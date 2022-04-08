Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

