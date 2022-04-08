Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 114,440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114,440 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,646,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

