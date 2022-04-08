Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

