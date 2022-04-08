Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,000.

QAI stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

