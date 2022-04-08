B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 2,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,402,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in B&G Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

