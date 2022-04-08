BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

