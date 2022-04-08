Bintex Futures Hits Market Cap of $33,920.73 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $33,920.73 and approximately $30,291.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.93 or 0.07415824 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,467.09 or 0.99891956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

