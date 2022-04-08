Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.54. 804,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,220,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.