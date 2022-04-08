Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.54. 804,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,220,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Several research firms have weighed in on BFRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19.
About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.