BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Financial Survey

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioNTech and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 5 0 2.42 Passage Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

BioNTech presently has a consensus price target of $267.93, indicating a potential upside of 58.44%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 343.16%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than BioNTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioNTech has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 54.20% 142.70% 93.98% Passage Bio N/A -46.93% -43.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.83 $12.18 billion $46.76 3.62 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.48) -0.99

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioNTech beats Passage Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

