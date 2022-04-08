BioSyent (CVE:RX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.60

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 1460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton upgraded BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get BioSyent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.83 million and a PE ratio of 19.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total transaction of C$39,622.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.

About BioSyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.