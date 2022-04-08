BitNautic Token (BTNT) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $10,112.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

