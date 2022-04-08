Bitstar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Bitstar has a total market cap of $256,809.45 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitstar has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitstar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.