BITTO (BITTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $129.00

BITTO (BITTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. BITTO has a market capitalization of $262,968.35 and $129.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00291819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005889 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.66 or 0.01647151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,075 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.